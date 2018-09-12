Loading Watch Official Music Video: Gariba ft Rudebwoy – KooKo Music VideosSeptember 12, 2018 Gariba has just release a music video for a song called “KooKo ” featuring Rudebwoy. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: GaribaKooKoRudebwoy Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Obibini – Ahye Me ft. KidiWatch Official Music Video: Darkovibes – Stay Woke ft. StonebwoyWatch Official Music Video: Dj Vyrusky – Never Carry Last ft Kuami Eugene & MayorkunWatch Official Music Video: Sista Afia – Champion Atta ft. Lil Win Facebook Comments
