Loading Watch Official Music Video: Gallaxy ft Kofi Kinaata – My Prayer Music VideosDecember 4, 2017 Gallaxy has just release a new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata for a song called “My Prayer”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: GallaxyGallaxy ft Kofi Kinaata – My PrayerKofi Kinaata Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Becca – Don’t Know feat. Kofi KinaataWatch Official Music Video: Kofi Kinaata – Last ShowWatch Video: Castro’s Last Rehearsal With Kofi Kinaata Before His DisappearanceWatch Official Music Video: Castro – Odo Pa (Feat. Asamoah Gyan & Kofi Kinaata) Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments