Loading Watch Official Music Video: Donzy – Your Distin ft. Akwaboah Untold NewsDecember 7, 2018 Donzy has just release a music video for a song called “Your Distin” featuring Akwaboah. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: Related PostsWatch Video: Fella Makafui Running Away From the Kisses of Medikal?Watch Video: Fans Welcome Shatta Wale Back To The Village At Kotoka International AirportWatch Official Music Video: Criss Waddle – King Kong ft. Kwesi ArthurWatch Official Music Video: M.anifest ft. Kwesi Arthur – Feels Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments