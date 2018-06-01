Loading

Watch Official Music Video: Donzy – Who’s That Girl ft. Piesie

Music VideosJune 1, 2018

Donzy has just release a new music video featuring Piesie, B4Bonah, Flyboy, Obra, Kwesi Arthur & Dr. Cryme for a song called “Who’s That Girl”. Watch the video and lets know what you think

