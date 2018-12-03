Loading Watch Official Music Video: Criss Waddle – King Kong ft. Kwesi Arthur Music VideosDecember 3, 2018 Criss Waddle has just release a music video for a song called “King Kong” featuring Kwesi Arthur. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Criss WaddleCriss Waddle – King Kong ft. Kwesi ArthurKwesi Arthur Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Medikal – How Much ft. Kwesi Arthur & AhtitudeWatch Official Music Video: M.anifest ft. Kwesi Arthur – FeelsWatch Official Music Video: Twitch X Kwesi Arthur – Take Your SomtinWatch Official Music Video: Juls – Saa Ara featuring Kwesi Arthur and Akan Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments