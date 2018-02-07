Loading Watch Official Music Video: CODED4x4 – Edey Pain Dem Music VideosFebruary 7, 2018 CODED4x4 has just release a new music video for a song called “Edey Pain Dem”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: CODED4x4CODED4x4 – Edey Pain Dem Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Dem ConfuseWatch Official Music Video: T.J Humphrey – Dear PainWatch Official Music Video: Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – On The Floor ft. Beenie ManWatch Official Music Video: Kuami Eugene – Confusion Facebook Comments
