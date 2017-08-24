Loading Watch Official Music Video: Bisa K’dei – Sister Girl Music VideosAugust 24, 2017 Bisa K’dei has just release a new music video for a song called “Sister Girl”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Bisa K’dei – Sister GirlBisa Kdei Related PostsWatch Video: Bisa Kdei Kisses Passionately In New VideoWatch Video: Watch Highlights From 2015 4syte Music Video AwardsWhy I Broke Up With My Girlfriend After Being Famous – Bisa Kdei RevealsWatch Video: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, E.L Others Rock ‘History In The Making’ Concert In New YorkBecca Opens Up On Relationship With Bisa KdeiWatch Video: Checkout Shatta Wale’s First Movie “Shattered Lives” Related posts Watch Official Music Video: OB…Watch Official Music Video: Feli…Watch Official Music Video: Stephanie…Watch Official Music Video: Tic…Watch Official Music Video: Lord…Watch Official Music Video: Fancy…Watch Official Music Video: Ajebutter22…Watch Official Music Video: Kurl…Watch Official Music Video: Mr…Watch Official Music Video: Bryte…