Loading Watch Official Music Video: Becca – Gina Feat. Kizz Daniel Music VideosNovember 26, 2018 Becca has just release a music video for a song called “Gina” featuring Kizz Daniel. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Becca – Number One Feat. Mr EaziWatch Official Music Video: Becca – Don’t Know feat. Kofi KinaataWatch Official Music Video: Becca – Nana Feat. SarkodieWatch Official Music Video: Becca – With You Ft. Stonebwoy Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments