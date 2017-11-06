Loading Watch Official Music Video: BAYAT ft M.anifest – KUDI Music VideosNovember 6, 2017 BAYAT has just release a new music video featuring M.anifest for a song called “KUDI”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: BAYATBAYAT ft M.anifest – KUDIM.anifest Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: M.anifest – Be My Woman ft. Mi CasaWatch Official Music Video: C-Real – OPEIMU (Feat. M.anifest)Watch Official Music Video: E.L – Hallelujah (Feat. M.anifest)Watch Official Music Video: All In – Camp Mulla Feat. M.anifest Facebook Comments
