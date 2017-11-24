Loading Watch Official Music Video: Ayesem – Fante ne me ka Music VideosNovember 24, 2017 Ayesem has just release a new music video for a song called “Fante ne me ka”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Ayesem Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Flowking Stone ft Ayesem – Bronya AdeWatch Official Music Video: Wutah – BronyaWatch Official Music Video: Samini – Morning Dose ft. Kojo BaafiWatch Official Music Video: Ebony – Hustle ft Brella Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments