Loading Watch Official Music Video: Article Wan – That Thing ft. Patapaa Music VideosMay 29, 2018 Article Wan has just release a new music video featuring Patapaa for a song called “That Thing”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Article WanArticle Wan – That Thing ft. PatapaaPatapaa Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Patapaa – One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr LoyaltyCheckout The Girlfriend Of Patapaa Called ‘Pata Pichy’Watch Video: Exposed – Patapaa Explains How Lilwin Tried To Steal His SongWatch Video: Patapaa One Corner Song Drove Patrons “Mad” At TV3 Music Show Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments