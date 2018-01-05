Loading Watch Official Music Video: Adina Feat. Sarkodie – Makoma Music VideosJanuary 5, 2018 Adina has just release a new music video featuring Sarkodie for a song called “Makoma”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: AdinaAdina Feat. Sarkodie – MakomaSarkodie Related PostsJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Ur Waist ft. FlavourWatch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Far Away ft. Korede BelloWatch Official Music Video: Kurl Songx – Jennifer Lomotey ft. Sarkodie Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments