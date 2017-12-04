Shatta Wale Confesses – If I Get Ebony, I will “Chop” Her

Controversial dancehall artiste, popularly known as Shatta Wale reveal how he has mean to “chop” his colleague female dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

Controversial dancehall artiste made this statement during his performance at the 2017 S-Concert. At the moment, we don’t know the relationship between Shatta Wale and Ebony Reigns but then anything is possible.

My only concern is that, how will his wife feel about the way the husband openly declared he was ready to sleep with another woman?

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: