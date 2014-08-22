Sakawa Boy Posted His Money Ritual Procedures On Facebook

22.08.2014 14:50
This Sakawa boy wants all his friends on Facebook to see how he makes his money and so he posted pictures of his money ritual procedures on Facebook. He even went further to say he was ready to help any of his friends who were interested in getting the money ritual.

According to information gathered by Reportghananews.com, the sakawa boy recently went to Benin to acquire special spiritual powers to enable him become rich. As soon as he got back, he became rich and then started advertising to help other boys become rich.

Comments

  1. Frederick says:
    December 3, 2015 at 4:05 pm

    I can’t believe this guys

  2. peter says:
    June 24, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    What is the guys full name on facebook pls

