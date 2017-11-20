Read Exactly How Kaba Died!

Ghanaians woke up to the shocking news of the sudden demise of popular radio presenter, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, aka KABA, early Saturday morning.

It began as a mere speculation on social media but ended up being true.

Sources said the young man who died in his prime age was rushed to the Surgical/Medical Emergency (SME) Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) Saturday dawn in a car dead on arrival.

One account has it that the Ekosii Sen host on Asempa FM was rushed from his Tesano home to the hospital, whilst another said he was brought in from a prayer camp (whose name is being held for security reasons) close to Nsawam.

But after examination, medical doctors and nurses at the hospital declared him brought in dead’ (BID).

It is believed he died of what doctors suspect to be hypoglycemia (low sugar level), which he suffered as a result of being diabetic with a combination of high blood pressure (BP).

A day before, colleagues of KABA had disclosed that he had gone to the premises of the Multimedia Group, owners and operators of a chain of radio and television stations, including Asempa FM, where the deceased used to be a broadcaster, but realized he was not well since he could not climb the three or four stair cases that lead to the studios.

It was from there that some said he was taken to the said prayer camp, which he is believed to have been frequenting on regular basis.

But things were said to have gone from bad to worse as his condition degenerated, compelling managers of the supposed prayer camp to ask that he be sent to a hospital for medical attention.

Luck, however, seems to have eluded KABA considering the distance from the prayer camp to the nation’s premier health facility where he was pronounced dead.

When speculations about his death started making rounds on social media, some of his colleagues rushed to Korle-Bu to verify situations for themselves.

Those who mustered the courage to enter the cold room where his mortal remains had been kept in transition to the mortuary could not help but shed tears.

There and then, news of KABA’s death spread like wildfire, throwing almost the entire nation, especially the multimedia Group and family members, in a state of mourning.

All this while, the mother of the deceased who was quietly seated in front of the SME of the hospital did not want to accept the speculation until news of his death was formally announced to her by doctors and nurses there.

She could not but wailed and wept her heart out.

The remains of the deceased was then transferred to the Korle-Bu mortuary, with a coroner’s inquest expected to be followed.

Even though KABA is believed to have died from hypoglycemia (low sugar level), the police are yet to confirm this, amid claims he was sent to the hospital from a prayer camp.

Source: Daily Guide

Kokonsa: