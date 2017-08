The New look of Prophet Seth Frimpong, a One Time Gospel Sensational and a Man of God Will shock you after he was bed-ridden for over two years of battling diabetes.

The once celebrated gospel musician disclosed how his wife and the friends he helped to become prominent in society have suddenly abandoned him in his difficult times.

Prophet Seth Frimpong has drastically lost weight due to the illness and we hope he gets back to his usual self soon.

Kokonsa: