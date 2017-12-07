Promzy Warns Shatta Wale – I can cripple you easily

A former member of VVIP, Promzy Afrika has posted a warning message to Shatta Wale on his facebook page for talking about Nima boys.

According to information gathered by reportghananews.com, Promzy got really angry after he watched videos of Shatta Wale claiming he was the only one who could make musicians in Nima popular.

In recent times, Shatta wale insulted his friends in the VVIP group and so all this prompted Promzy to warn the Controversial dancehall artiste.

Below is the warning message Promzy posted on facebook.

“Now u watch how talk about nima son , i dnt hate u but i can cripple u easy, kumordgie n abass they my boys.respect the hood son am in gh now fuck around lets play. i will sshow u am your boss”

