Prodigal of VVIP Replys Shatta Wale – Your Mother Looks Like A Man With Wig

Prodigal who is a member of Ghana’s most celebrated music group, VVIP decided to respond to shatta wale in equal measure by making fun of his mother.

According to Prodigal, shatta wale’s mother looks like his father with a wig on. He made this statement during an interview on Hitz FM. This is below the belt. He went further to say VVIP will never perform on the same stage with Shatta Wale.

Prodigal alluded to the fact that shatta wale easily insults other people’s mothers and so he decided to respond in equal measure so that he knows how it feels to insult somebody’s mother.

