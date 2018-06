The father of Ebony Reigns, Mr Opoku Kwarteng is being bashed for posting photos of himself chilling in a luxurious hotel.

Critics don’t understand the fact that he would be happily chilling a few months after his daughter passed away in a fatal car crash at the Mankraso stretch of the Kumasi- Sunyani road.

For me, I see nothing wrong with him enjoying himself. His life can not come to a stand still because his daughter is no more.

Kokonsa: