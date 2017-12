Controversial hiplife artiste, Patapaa knock down 2 people and rammed his brand new car, a Toyota corolla onto a waiting taxi at a traffic stop around opongono junction.

A photo of the incident was posted on Facebook. You could see Patapaa trying to explain to the Police what happened.

Patapaa’s recent fame has been a blessing to him to the extent that he has been able to purchase a brand new car for himself.

Kokonsa: