Hiplife artiste, Patapaa has finally arrived in France to cool off after making enough money from his several hit songs within this year.

The funny part is that, Patapaa decided to live at a friend apartment in some village in France instead of booking a luxurious hotel in the capital city.

Why will you spend too much money on ticket plus visa and then you end up spending your holidays at a village in France. Maybe he just wants to travel abroad.

