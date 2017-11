John Agyekum Kufuor, former president of the Republic of Ghana and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were spotted at the gathering of the Freemason group in London.

According to reports, they were invited to the event at the United Grand Lodge of England because they were members of the Freemason society.

The Freemason society is a known secret organization with world wide members. Most of their members are usually people with influence.

