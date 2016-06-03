Model in Criss Waddle’s “Bie Gya” Video Found Dead & Nak*d (More Photos)

A model and main character in Criss Waddle’s “Bea Gya” music video which features Stonebwoy was found dead and naked at a park near DeKalb Restaurant in Atlanta , United State of America.

Currently police in Atlanta are searching for clues after a 19-year-old was found stripped naked and dead in a city park. The body of Bridget Shiel was found in Oakland City Park at around 6:45 a.m. on May 31 close to a group of basketball courts. According to a police media briefing, detectives have no suspects or motive at this time.

Criss Waddle took to his facebook page saying

“Oh My God RiP Bridget,life is too short,why would anyone shoot a 19 years old model who was full of happiness everyday of her life and left naked in a park??she was in Biegya Video‪#‎AMGSADNESS ‪#‎LifeisTooShort ‪#‎RiPBridget”

Source: Empirefmonline

Kokonsa: