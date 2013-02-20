Man Caught Sleeping With His Friend’s Wife

This man recently lost his job so his friend ask him to go and eat cooked food in his house anytime he want. Instead of just going to his friends house to eat, this man took the opportunity to start a little relationship with his friend’s wife so he now goes to his friends house to eat food and also sleep with his friend’s wife. One day the husband came home early and found his friend naked on top of his wife. What advice do you have for the husband? Please express your opinion by posting your comments below.

Comments

  1. jonathan says:
    February 25, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    its so dangerous i seem its better we should not married

  2. Alick says:
    April 20, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Leave all and start afresh. You beat your friend you will end up killing your friend and the end result the Police will arrest and be imprisoned by court

