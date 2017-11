Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng has confidently stated the fact that his priority and allegiance is to solve the problems of New Patriotic Party (NPP) before any other Ghanaian.

According to him, NPP members are more Ghanaian than any other person who was not an NPP member. How can a grownup person make such a divisive statement.



Listen to the audio below:

Kokonsa: