Listen To Audio: My Marriage To Abrokwah Was A Mistake – Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger claims she has regret marrying the husband lawrence Abrokwah.

Apparently, Afia had to borrow money for their wedding. As if that was not enough, she also takes care of the husband financially since they got marriage about 8 months ago.

According to Afia, the husband even has the courage to steal money from her bag on several occasion. This is bad but then it doesn’t give Afia the audacity to bring another man into their matrimonial home.

Anyway, she shouldn’t have marriage the man if she thought joblessness will be a problem for her. Afia claims the husband took away her 3 expensive watches after the incident and she went to the husband’s place to collect them.

Listen to the audio below:

