Listen To Audio: Bill Asamoah Is “Chopping” Maame Serwaa, Not Me – Big Akwes Alleges

Kumahood Actor, Big Akwes has come out to revealed the fact that Maame Serwaa have been secretly dating Bill Asamoah who is also a Kumahood actor.

Big Akwes made these accusations when was called to respond to a statement Maame Serwaa made during an interview. Apparently, Maame Serwaa said Big Akwes has tried to date her in the past but then she refused.

According to him, Maame Serwaa’s that statement was false and so he wanted to set the record straight by revealing the truth.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: