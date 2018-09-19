Loading

Kwame A Plus Spotted Kissing A Lady At A Nightclub?

Celebrity NewsSeptember 19, 2018

Controversial musician and comedian, Kwame Asare-Obeng otherwise known as ‘Kwame A Plus’, was allegedly photographed kissing a beautiful young lady at a nightclub.

According to the source who spoke to reportghananews.com on condition of anonymity, she knew A-Plus was a married man and so she was alarmed when she saw him enjoying himself at a nightclub with another lady.

Instead of minding her business, she decided to quickly photograph A-Plus in action.

Disclaimer: We have no way of verifying the authenticity of the claims of our source.

