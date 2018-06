Popular Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu is spotted in a photo looking young and s3xy in a beautiful styled outfit as if she was stepping out with her boyfriend.

We are know she is a matured woman but then I don’t understand why she is trying so hard to act as though she was a young girl.

Certain outfit are meant for girls and so I don’t expect a grown up woman like her to wear this outfit. She looks weird in the outfit.

Kokonsa: