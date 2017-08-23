Loading

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Showcases His Flawless Fashion Sense

Celebrity NewsAugust 23, 2017

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong want you to see his “flawless” fashion sense by showcasing this style of dressing.

As you can see, he is trying to come up with his trend of fashion. What do you think?

Kokonsa:

TAGS:

Related posts