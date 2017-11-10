Ghanaians Talk Too Much – Lil Win

Lil Win, born Kwadwo Nkansah, has expressed displeasure with how Ghanaians have been talking about him lately.

He stated that it is not just frustrating but also making Ghana an uncomfortable place for him to live.

“Ghana is no longer interesting for me. I am telling you, people talk too much. Whatever you do they will talk,” he said last Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2017 edition of S-Concert at Starr FM with celebrated presenter Anita Erskine, when he was called up stage.

The popular actor has, in the past few months, been heavily criticised over different issues. These include allegations of divorcing his wife, his affiliations with a certain fetish priest, an alleged fracas with fellow actor and friend, Kwaku Manu and also claims of him stealing works of some young musicians, including Patapaa’s popular song, ‘One Corner’.

But he has been mum about most of the allegations. Without giving further details last week, he seemed to be calling for truce as obviously he feels Ghanaians have been on his case for far too long.

Reacting to the allegation that he stole Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song on ‘Daybreak Hitz’, he stated that he did not steal the song.

According to him, because the song was already receiving massive airplay and he loved it, he went ahead to do a similar song.

He cited an example using Sarkodie’s version of ‘Choices’, which was originally composed by American rapper E-40.

Lil Win, however, explained that the original title of his song ‘Corner Corner’ was ‘Nea Ne To Soso’.

Source: Daily Guide

