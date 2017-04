This is one of the biggest Interchange in Ghana. It is connected to most of major roads and links to several road networks in the capital city Accra. The Interchange is located near an area called the Airport Residental area.

It was name after a pre-independence Ghanaian agriculturalist called Tetteh Quarshie. He was responsible for the introduction of cocoa crops to Ghana, which today constitute one of the major export crops of the Ghanaian economy.