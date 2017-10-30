Extravagant Lifestyle of Kumasi Fake Lawyer Exposed

34-year-old man who has been parading himself as a law lecturer at KNUST was recently arrested by the police for allegedly duping people within the Kumasi metropolis for close to 10 years.

According to our source, the fake lawyer lived a life of luxury. He went to the extent of printing T-Shirts for his birthday celebration. As you can see in the picture, he always surrounds himself with beautiful women like a King.

The suspect, also known as Michael Yaw Antwi Boasiako, is said to have duped several people but then his luck run out when he defrauded a business man to the tune of GH¢748,000 under the pretext of securing him secure a contract to build oil storage tanks for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

