Ebony Reigns Dies In A Gory Accident (More Photos)

Female dancehall artist, popularly known as Ebony Reigns has allegedly been confirmed dead after a gory accident scene on the Bechem road earlier today.

According to reports, the driver of the Jeep in which Ebony was traveling had attempted to avoid running into a heap of sand that was being used for road construction but instead ran into the VIP bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Ebony was traveling together with 2 military personnel and a 16 years old girl. None of them survived the accident.

