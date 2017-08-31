Checkout Stephanie Benson and Her Beautiful Family (More Photos)

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson has been in the news lately with her new music video which featured dancehall artiste, Samini.

A hot sexual encounter was vividly portrayed in the video that got many people asking if her husband gave his approval for the shooting of the video.

According to her, the husband and children love the music video. Thankfully, our sister got married to a whiteman so don’t be surprised. We are all know that an African man wouldn’t have given his approval for the shooting of this kind of video.

Kokonsa: