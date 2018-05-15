Castro “De Destroyer” Spotted In Australia?

Hip life musician Theophilus Tagoe aka Castro was allegedly spotted in Australia barely a week after a prophet came out to claim that Castro was not dead.

What’s currently fueling the speculation is a photo of Castro and a Ghanaian singer in Australia called Jay Peacock.

According to reports, Jay Peacock recently posted a photo of himself and Castro with the caption, “Is Anything too hard for God? Your Miracle is on the way” he wrote.

At this moment, we can’t confirm if Castro is still alive.

