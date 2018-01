Ghanaian singer,Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, popularly known as Becca has been bleaching her skin for sometime now but then it looks like it’s getting worst each day.

She recently posted photos of herself and she looks different. If you don’t pay attention to the photos, you wouldn’t recognize her.

At this point, I can say she has a problem. It’s either she is on drugs or she is being influence by friends to bleach her beautiful dark skin.

Kokonsa: