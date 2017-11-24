Afriyie Acquah Gives Birth with Lady Who leaked Amanda’s Nude Video

A lady by name Jessica Lebene who leaked Afriyie Acquah’s Ex-Wife Amanda’s naked video about 2-years ago has given birth to bouncy baby boy for Afriyie Aquah Kasapa Sports can exclusively reveal.

Jessica gave birth to a boy on Wednesday at a hospital in Hamburg, Germany.

A reliable source reveals that Jessica Lebene won the heart of the Torino Star after Amanda confessed in a leaked audio that she had been sleeping with Swansea Striker Jordan Ayew and described Afriyie as a ‘monkey’ and a ‘villager’.

The 25-year old, divorced loose-tongue ‘town-girl’ Amanda in March 2016 after the latter was accused of engaging in extra marital affairs with other men including teammate Jordan Ayew.

Jessica Lebene who has now brought joy to Afriyie Acquah was a longtime sworn- rival to Amanda.

Acquah is currently in Italy and yet to see his new born baby and his girlfriend Jessica in Germany.\

Source: Kasapa FM

