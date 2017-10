Controversial TV and Radio Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger seems to enjoy being in the news for the wrong reasons.

She surprisingly wishes his mysterious lover a happy birthday in a bizarre manner.

This was the same that was caught on top of Afia by the ex-husband. Up until now, nobody knows the real identity of the mysterious man in the video.

He has found a way to make himself invincible but then we will get him one day.

Kokonsa: