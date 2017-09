Comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger has now chosen Prophet One as her new friend and spiritual God father.

When the controversy about Afia’s marriage came up, Prophet one was seen defending her and so I guess Afia went to Thank him for his support during her difficult moments.

Ironically, Afia has said some bad things about Prophet One in the past and so let’s hope this new friendship lasts.

