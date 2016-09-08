3 Escape Death

Three occupants of a taxi, including the driver, narrowly escaped death in Takoradi, Western Region, on Wednesday when the vehicle skidded off the road and landed in a big gutter a few metres away from Bank of Africa, Market Circle.

The accident reportedly occurred around 10am, and eyewitnesses indicated that the victims were rescued a few minutes later and rushed to the hospital, having sustained minor injuries.

According to some of the eyewitnesses, the taxi was coming from the ‘You 84 Supermarket’ area and heading towards Arvo Hotel when the accident occurred.

The driver, who was initially traumatized by the accident, was treated and discharged while the other two were admitted.

The accident caused some vehicular traffic in front of Bank of Africa on the Takoradi-Chapel Hill road because many curious passersby thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the taxi in the gutter.

It took the intervention of the police to clear the spectators from the road for free flow of traffic.

A towing vehicle was later brought in to pull the vehicle from the gutter to a mechanic shop for repair works.

Source: dailyguide

